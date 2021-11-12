Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.35. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$23.40 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$113.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

