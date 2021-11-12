Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:MFD opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $10.34.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
