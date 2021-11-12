Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:MFD opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.