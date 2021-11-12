Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

SMMNY stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

