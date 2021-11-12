First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FGB stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

