Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

SMCI opened at $44.31 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

