Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMCR opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.91.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

