GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. GoodRx updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 14,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,004. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.49 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,123,386 shares worth $48,408,123. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

