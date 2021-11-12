Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.87. 13,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $197,049.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $583,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,409. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

