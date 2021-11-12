Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAYO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. 81,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,975. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Payoneer Global stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.