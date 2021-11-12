EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

