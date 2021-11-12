EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,473 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

