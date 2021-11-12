EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,885 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 339.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,570,000 after purchasing an additional 133,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.