Michael N. Vittorio Acquires 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.