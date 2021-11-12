Michael N. Vittorio Acquires 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
