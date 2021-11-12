Axe Trading Up 9% This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Axe has a market capitalization of $183,524.97 and $42,633.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

