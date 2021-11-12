1irstcoin Market Cap Reaches $33.81 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $33.81 million and approximately $51,232.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002150 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

