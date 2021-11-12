Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0112 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $28.72 million and approximately $124,605.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.23 or 0.07285024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00086529 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.