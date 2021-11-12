fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472,760. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.