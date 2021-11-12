Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Several research analysts have commented on MRW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRW remained flat at $GBX 286.40 ($3.74) during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a PE ratio of -238.67. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.