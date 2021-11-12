Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Several research analysts have commented on MRW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

MRW remained flat at $GBX 286.40 ($3.74) during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a PE ratio of -238.67. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

