Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €38.00 ($44.71) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR:EVT traded up €0.13 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting €41.86 ($49.25). 471,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Evotec has a 1-year low of €23.69 ($27.87) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($53.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.40.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

