Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 506604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

