Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.07%.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.56.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

