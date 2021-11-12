Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Posts Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

CHRA stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

