Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.39. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 66,517 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 20.62 and a quick ratio of 20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.