Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

