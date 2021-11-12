Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Announces Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,725.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.13 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Predictive Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.