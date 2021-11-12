Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.29 Million

Analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce sales of $690.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.14 million and the highest is $712.44 million. Primerica reported sales of $594.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.86. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Primerica by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

