Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.Vroom also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.77)-$(0.70) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of VRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 47,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. Vroom has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

