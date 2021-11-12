AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APPH stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. 66,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,947. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppHarvest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of AppHarvest worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

