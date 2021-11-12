Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

CNTY stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Century Casinos has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $445.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.