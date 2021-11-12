Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Coursera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. Coursera has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 60,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $301,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,097.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,750,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

