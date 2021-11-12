AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,950 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

AZN stock traded down GBX 654 ($8.54) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,790 ($114.84). The company had a trading volume of 4,134,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,880. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a market cap of £136.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,790.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,434.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

