Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €220.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €261.79 ($307.98).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €185.72 ($218.49). The company had a trading volume of 905,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €193.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €206.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €135.66 ($159.60) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

