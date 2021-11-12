BCE (BCE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BCE (TSE: BCE):

11/5/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$58.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BCE was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$70.00.

11/5/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00.

9/14/2021 – BCE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/13/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.50 to C$69.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

BCE traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$64.02. The company had a trading volume of 377,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,005. The firm has a market cap of C$58.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$54.18 and a 1 year high of C$67.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.54%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

