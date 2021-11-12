Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELMS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

