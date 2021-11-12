Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Announces Earnings Results

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

IMH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52.

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

