Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycor HCM updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PYCR opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paycor HCM stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

