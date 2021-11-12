Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.07. 595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 130,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

