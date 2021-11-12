Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $7.70 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

