Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of FC stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $392,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.