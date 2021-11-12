Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Shares of FC stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.
Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.