Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Cap of $698,985.91

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $698,985.91 and $2,404.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,035.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.58 or 0.07239694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00392144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.01040151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00086390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00409230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00269613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00270051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004957 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,350,907 coins and its circulating supply is 11,306,363 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

