yAxis Price Hits $3.75 on Top Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00005927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $74,929.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,780,532.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80289063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00098277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.98 or 0.07201436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.24 or 0.99922541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

