Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $3.93 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $124.80 million and approximately $981,515.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00006211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00221719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00090261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.