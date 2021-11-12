Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings per share of ($2.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 73.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VVI stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $48.25. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Viad has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $52.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Viad by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viad by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.