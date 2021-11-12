Reviewing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and NeoMagic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 34.85 -$5.21 million ($0.83) -38.99 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Global.

Risk & Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -91.34% -24.37% -21.18% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Beam Global beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

