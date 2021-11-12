Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ferro posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 154,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,281,000 after buying an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. Ferro has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

