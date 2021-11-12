Analysts Set Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target at $6.15

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

