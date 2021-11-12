Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 96,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

