Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.3% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $507,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,695,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock worth $796,628,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

