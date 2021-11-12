blooom inc. Purchases Shares of 2,111 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $144.51. 1,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

