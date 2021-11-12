Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Has $287.48 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,929 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 1.9% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $287,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,224,774. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.05. 8,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,807. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.70 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.